Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam playing the numbers game

Adrian Lam hasn't put a target on what position he hopes Wigan finish - because he has a different number in mind.

While St Helens and Warrington seem adrift in the top-two, third-placed Hull FC's derby defeat last night kept them six points ahead of Wigan with 10 rounds to play.

The Warriors will move fourth if they beat Salford tonight and they face FC in their remaining matches.

But Lam has not put a number on what finishing position he believes is attainable.

Indeed, the only number he is interested isn’t a league spot – but a gauge on their potential.

“I’m not putting a number on where we can and can’t get to,” he said. “What I’m interested in is making sure we get to 100 per cent by the time we get to the end of the season. We’ve not played our best yet.

“I was happy with the performance against Huddersfield at the weekend, but we’re losing a bit of shine in areas. We defended brilliantly for 95 per cent but we let in four soft tries, so consistency in the performance is a big thing.

“We’re getting better in certain areas but we’re still only 60 or 70 per cent of where we want to get to, and the focus is to get to 100 per cent prior to the semis.

“So whether we’re second, third, fourth, fifth it doesn’t really matter as long as we get to where we can get as a team – we’ll be hard to beat if we do.”