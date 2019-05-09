Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says fans will see 'a different team' in Sunday's Challenge Cup clash with Warrington

Adrian Lam has told fans they will see “a different team” when Wigan head to Warrington in a crunch Challenge Cup tie on Sunday.

Joe Burgess and Tony Clubb are back from injury while centre Dan Sarginson could also be in the mix.

The Warriors went down 25-12 in a Super League clash at the HJ Stadium but Lam says their progress – they have won their last three matches – and reinforcements in the ranks will ensure they push the hosts all the way for a quarter-final spot.

He said: “Warrington are a benchmark side but to be the team and club we want to be, these are the games we look forward to.

They’re a great side, to beat them you need to be at your best – we’ve got to match them for aggression and make sure we turn up prepared to play.

“I think the fans will see a different team to the last time we went there, we’re in a different place with our mindsets and attitude.

“We’ve also got five of the starting six forwards from the Grand Final, so it shows how much we’ve changed from two or three weeks ago.”

Lam gave the players a long weekend off to recover from the punishing Easter schedule which saw them play four games in 14 days.

“We knew players would be out of gas at some stage and we said if that happens, focus on defence, and it’s been outstanding for our last two games,” said Lam, a Challenge Cup winner with Wigan in 2002.

“But as much as our defence has improved we’re only halfway to where we want to be with our attack.

“Over the next eight weeks I want some consistency with our selections and that will help our attack.”

Lam, meanwhile, welcomed winger Burgess’ decision to extend his stay at his hometown club.

The 24-year-old, out of contract later this season, is poised to sign a new deal.

“I know he’s very close to that, “ said Lam.

“He missed most of last year and just his presence in the side, he’s got an X-factor about him and he makes opponents concerned about what he can do. He’s been outstanding.”