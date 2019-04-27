Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says next two weeks are crucial

Adrian Lam and his Wigan side have two games at the DW Stadium in six days
Adrian Lam has underlined the importance of the next two weeks – and said: “This could flip the season.”

Ninth-placed Wigan have endured a rocky start to the campaign.

But they have four points up for grabs in the next six days, with visits of Castleford and London – before a do-or-die showdown with Warrington in the Challenge Cup the following week.

Victory in all three would edge the Warriors closer to a top-five spot and move them to within 160 minutes from a place at Wembley.

But a clean-sweep of defeats may extinguish their silverware hopes.

And Lam said: “This could flip the season; we know that.

“This period is crucial for us.

“Our destiny is in our own hands, and all we can do is focus on Cas and then a short turnaround with London and then we’re into the Challenge Cup – so it’s non-stop. But there’s confidence bubbling here – we just need to get rid of the silly penalties and errors.”

Castleford, like Wigan, have lost two of their three games since the Tigers’ 38-28 triumph at the Mend-a-hose Jungle earlier this month.

“Cas will play a similar way, they’ll be fired up, Paul McShane will bring a different point of attack,” said Lam.

“But it’s a big field, it’s not the Jungle, and we learned a few lessons from that last game.

“I’m not worried about them to be honest. Our plan against them worked for most of the game last time.”

Kick-off tonight is 5.15pm. The game is on Sky Sports.