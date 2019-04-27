Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says next two weeks are crucial

Adrian Lam has underlined the importance of the next two weeks – and said: “This could flip the season.”

Ninth-placed Wigan have endured a rocky start to the campaign.

But they have four points up for grabs in the next six days, with visits of Castleford and London – before a do-or-die showdown with Warrington in the Challenge Cup the following week.

Victory in all three would edge the Warriors closer to a top-five spot and move them to within 160 minutes from a place at Wembley.

But a clean-sweep of defeats may extinguish their silverware hopes.

And Lam said: “This could flip the season; we know that.

“This period is crucial for us.

“Our destiny is in our own hands, and all we can do is focus on Cas and then a short turnaround with London and then we’re into the Challenge Cup – so it’s non-stop. But there’s confidence bubbling here – we just need to get rid of the silly penalties and errors.”

Castleford, like Wigan, have lost two of their three games since the Tigers’ 38-28 triumph at the Mend-a-hose Jungle earlier this month.

“Cas will play a similar way, they’ll be fired up, Paul McShane will bring a different point of attack,” said Lam.

“But it’s a big field, it’s not the Jungle, and we learned a few lessons from that last game.

“I’m not worried about them to be honest. Our plan against them worked for most of the game last time.”

Kick-off tonight is 5.15pm. The game is on Sky Sports.