Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says starting Super League in January is "ridiculous"

Adrian Lam believes Super League chiefs have made a mistake by starting the 2020 season in January - labelling the early start as "ridiculous".

Like last time out, Wigan will launch the league season in the first month of the year - this time against Warrington on January 30.

By contrast, the NRL kicks-off six weeks later - on March 12 - giving their players a much longer pre-season to prepare.

And with Test players returning to their Super League clubs late, Lam believes the impact is being felt on the national team.

"I think that’s a massive difference between Great Britain and Australia, they’ve just got to get that off season right here and start the season later," said Lam.

"I think that’s the one big thing that they’ve got wrong in Super League compared to NRL at the moment."

Wigan will break for Christmas early next week and return to training at Robin Park on January 3 - when marquee recruit Jackson Hastings will link-up with his new team-mates.

But with their schedule of three friendlies starting two weeks later, he will have little time to train before they get into the routine of a 'match day week'.

"We’re currently planning phase two of pre-season, which is post-Christmas to round one and we’ve only got three weeks - with three friendly games in there," said Lam.

"So when Jackson comes in, he will only have one week to get it right, really.

"And you look at some clubs who have more Great Britain players in their squad, they'll probably start slow early in the season."

Lam's own experience as a Wigan player, between 2001-04, was a little different, as in his first three years clubs played a Challenge Cup game in mid-February before the launch of the Super League campaign at the start of March or end of February - a month later than at present.

"It’s ridiculous," added the coach. "I think for the national game to grow here they need to get the off-season right."

While Hastings is training on his own in Australia, Wigan's other GB representatives have already reported for training.

Centre Oliver Gildart left the tour early because of a shoulder injury, and is now in rehab, while Zak Hardaker returned this week.

"Zak started back with one of the hardest sessions we've done, which he may have regretted," smiled Lam.

"We have 95 per cent of the squad training every day, so I’m really pleased with where the group's at."

A young Wigan side will play a friendly against London Skolars on Friday January 17. Two days later, Wigan will face Leeds at the DW Stadium in Liam Farrell's testimonial.

And the Warriors will finish their pre-season schedule with a game at Leigh on Thursday, Jan 23.