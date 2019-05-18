Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam urges players to embrace special moment at Camp Nou

Adrian Lam reckons players across Super League and the NRL will be jealous of Wigan and Catalans today.

The two sides will clash in front of an expected crowd of around 30,000 in Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou (3.30pm UK time).

And Lam has urged his players to soak in the occasion.

Asked whether other players would be jealous, he replied: "I think so. When you get to my age, you don't realise the special moments until you look back, so I am trying to get them to embrace it.

"These are the moments in sport, and as a player, where you look back and realise what a moment it was.

"Even now I have got to pinch myself that we are here in Barcelona to play a rugby match.

"I know the rugby league world is looking at us as a massive step forward for promotion of the game but for us personally it is a great opportunity to spend some time together and really bond, it is good timing for us leading into really important part of the season."

Wigan's preparations were washed out yesterday when they arrived to train at a rain-lashed University of Barcelona complex.

"I thought we were in Hull," smiled Lam. "We got out on the field and it was absolutely torrential rain.

"But regardless we have prepared pretty well. It probably did not matter whether we trained or not because I've been happy with the week and their attitude. It was just about stretching out."

He confirmed he will name an unchanged line-up for the first time this year. Jake Shorrocks and Morgan Smithies, as well as injured Liam Farrell, have travelled with the squad.

"For us, we know two points are really important, but I can not express enough how important it is for us to spend some time together," he added.