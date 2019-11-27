Wigan Warriors boss Lam doesn't know his strongest side for 2020

Adrian Lam has told his players there are spots available in the Warriors starting line-up for 2020.

He returned to Wigan this week to spearhead their preparations for next season.

Lam says he has a rough idea of his first-choice side at it stands, with question marks over a couple of positions.

But he insists nothing is set in stone as he challenges the players to catch the eye in training and demand a chance when the new campaign gets underway in January.

The Warriors boss said: “I’ve probably got an idea in my head of 11 of the starting side, there are a couple of spots I’m not settled on.

“But I’m open to that changing, I want players to put their hand up, and you always get a bolter through the off-season who comes through and impresses.”

Although Wigan’s season ended a week short of the Grand Final, Lam worked into November as he flew Down Under to assist the Australia squad for the Nines World Cup and Tests against New Zealand and Tonga.

And while international players are off until Christmas, he was keen to get back on board and step up their plans for next season.

Recruits George Burgess, Mitch Clark, Jake Bibby and youngster Kai Pearce-Paul are already in training while some of the academy graduates – many of whom got their chance last campaign – are in their first full pre-season.

And having worked hard 12 months ago ensuring the players adapted to his style of play, Lam says it is easier this time around.

“It’s completely different, the foundations have been laid in the last 12 months, the blocks are in place to build on,” he said.

“A year down the track, there’s a routine, I guess, in that the players know what to do, but as well as that there have been a few changes so it feels fresh.

“As well as the players who have joined the club, there are 12 young players and they bring plenty of enthusiasm.

“We’ve made sure the players coming in are the right people as well as good players, so we’re well positioned to build on the last 12 months.

“There’s an energy to training. The new recruits are already putting a bit of pressure on the squad, and that’ll be the tonic for us going an extra step next year.”