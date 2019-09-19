Wigan Warriors-bound George Burgess auditions for Australia's Got Talent... and got four 'yes' votes!

Wigan-bound prop George Burgess used his time off through suspension productively - by auditioning for Australia's Got Talent.

The England international covered a Michael Buble song and got the approval of the four judges, including Nicole Scherzinger.

"They were all pretty surprised to see me up there singing,” Burgess told NRL.com.

“I got four ‘Yes’ votes but in the end I think they had to make some cuts to the final line-up. That’s fine, it’s just the way it is in TV. It was a good experience. Singing is something that I enjoy doing so I might do it again in the future.”

Burgess, who has also done some acting, returned from a nine-match suspension for gouging last weekend. He will join Wigan next season on a three-year deal which will make him one of the club's two marquee players, along with Jackson Hastings.