Wigan Warriors-bound Jackson Hastings proves his Great Britain eligibility

Jackson Hastings could be lining up alongside George Williams within weeks - for Great Britain.

Hastings wasn’t in the running for the upcoming tour as recently as the weekend as the RFL had not received the documents needed to prove his eligibility.

But Salford sent those documents on Monday morning, and the England Performance Unit then forwarded them to the Rugby League European Federation (RLEF), who confirmed his eligibility for both England and Great Britain.

He was able to prove his eligibility through his Plymouth-born grandmother.

It remains to be seen whether Hastings will be added to the squad, which will be announced two days after the Grand Final.

The Australia-born halfback wasn’t in Wayne Bennett's initial 29-man squad as his eligibility wasn’t proved at the time.

Hastings has been an integral figure in Salford's journey to the Super League's final eliminator and is a clear contender for 2019's Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

The 23-year-old, who is joining Wigan Warriors as a marquee player in 2020 as replacement for Canberra-bound Williams, will play against his future employers at the DW Stadium on Friday for the second time in two weeks.