Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam addresses Jackson Hastings speculation

Adrian Lam says he is “excited” about working with Jackson Hastings as he echoed Wigan’s position that he is due to arrive later this month.

Reports earlier this week suggested Hastings was having second thoughts about his move and he was unhappy with the marquee contract he had signed.

Lam is aware of the speculation but insists from his perspective, nothing has changed.

The Warriors boss met with the Great Britain halfback while he was Down Under and says the reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel was looking forward to his next career move.

Lam, also the Australia assistant coach, said: “I met with him in New Zealand when I was over there with the Kangaroos and he’s really excited about coming to the club.

“He sat down with the Wigan boys and had a good chat.

“Obviously he’s having a break now with his family in Australia, I know it’s been in the media but from my side of things and the club’s perspective, we’re expecting him at training on January 3.

“He knows his starting date, I’m expecting him here then nd on my behalf I’m looking forward to having him here.”

Hastings, a family friend of Lam, signed a two-year deal with Wigan on a marquee contract, meaning only £150,000 of his lucrative contract counts on the cap.

He has a release clause allowing him to leave for an NRL club at the end of his first year if he informs the club before a specified, but unrevealed, date.

Wigan signed him following his exploits for Salford as a direct replacement for George Williams, who has moved to Canberra.

“Jackson’s exactly what we need to fill George’s place, he’ll bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm and I’m sure once he’s here, he’ll rip in,” said Lam.

Last Sunday Wigan issued a statement to say they were expecting him in the country later this month.

As of last night, Hastings had not commented publicly on the speculation or via his social media channels.

An earlier post didn't exactly curry any favours among Wigan supporters when, replying to a fan asking if he would update his biography – which states he is a Salford player – and write he is now with Wigan, he replied simply: “Nah.” He also posted a picture of himself wearing a Toronto Wolfpack cap.