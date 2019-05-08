Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam 'shocked' at Dave Furner's sacking by Leeds Rhinos

Adrian Lam and Dave Furner at the Betfred Super League launch earlier this year
Adrian Lam says he was "shocked" to see Dave Furner get sacked by Leeds so early in the season.


They arrived back in Super League together having been Wigan team-mates for two years.

Furner was sacked just six months into a three-year contract after four wins from 14 Super League games.

"It's always sad to see a mate leave," said Lam. "I'm shocked, they seemed like they were building with some new players, I thought he may have got some more time but that's how it is in Super League, I understand that and I wish him all the best.

"I feel sorry for him, it's a decision I think was rushed. I don't know what the circumstances are but obviously something hasn't worked out."

Former Halifax boss Richard Marshall is the bookmaker’s 4-1 favourite to succeed Furner, with interim coach Richard Agar and former Wigan coach Shaun Wane listed at 11-2.

Another of the bookies' leading contenders, Daryl Powell, has ruled himself out.

“I was really shocked,” Powell said. “It’s very early isn’t it? He’s not been given a massive amount of time to fix things up there.

“I don’t know what’s gone on inside those four walls but I know Dave personally and he’s a top fella.

“I’m just surprised it’s happened so early in his career at Leeds.”