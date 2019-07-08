Wigan Warriors confirm Dan Sarginson to leave... with Salford his likely destination

Dan Sarginson will leave Wigan at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 26-year-old admitted in May he was exploring his options after it was revealed Wigan hadn't made a decision on whether to offer him a new deal and, since then, Salford's interest in him has come to light.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “It’s always a sad time to confirm when a player will be leaving Wigan Warriors at the end of the season, especially when it is someone of Dan’s stature and ability.

"Dan has given everything for Wigan Warriors in two stints with the club. He has played a key role in helping the club win two Super League titles and he will leave at the end of the season with everyone’s best wishes.”

Sarginson initially joined the Warriors from London in 2014 and went on to become an England international before leaving at the end of 2016 for the Gold Coast Titans.

After one season in the NRL disrupted by injury, he returned to the Warriors last year to replace Anthony Gelling.

"It has been a very special five years of my life playing for Wigan," he said. "The club has pushed me to achieve things I never thought I could achieve. The two Grand Final wins will be hard to top and will be something that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I would like to thank everyone that’s been involved and adopting me as a fellow Wiganer.”

Confirmation he will be leaving comes at a time when he is in great form. Adrian Lam labelled him the "best player on the park" at Hull KR and he backed that up with a strong display, starting at full-back, in a 23-14 victory at Leeds last Friday.

After a minor injury setback he returned to the side last weekend and dislodged sharp-shooting Chris Hankinson from the right centre spot.