Wigan Warriors cut 2020 ticket prices for younger fans

Wigan Warriors have slashed ticket prices for young people to try and build their fanbase in 2020.

They have made three key changes to make supporting the club cheaper for younger fans.

Children up to seven years old can claim a free season ticket – previously, it was up to four – and matchday tickets for Under-18s will be £10 in every stand.

The club has also introduced a discounted rate for 22 to 24-year-olds to try and prevent a ‘drop off’ among young adults as many begin their careers.

Across the board, auto renewal tickets and renewal season ticket prices have been frozen plus a new early bird rate has been introduced for new buyers.

And with extra incentives for young people, Wigan hope they attract bigger crowd at the DW Stadium next season – especially as Adrian Lam’s squad is taking shape.

George Burgess and Jackson Hastings have been recruited on marquee deals, while Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby will also come on board, joining recent arrival Bevan French in the senior squad.

Marketing director Martin McLoughlin says the changes to the pricing policy was made after consulting with fans.

He explained: “We want to attract new and younger fans to our games while rewarding our most loyal, so have made a number of changes to our fan engagement strategy to make this to happen.”

“We wanted to remove all the barriers which are preventing young people from attending games and becoming lifelong fans of this great club.

“We met with our fan engagement board, put out fan surveys and used data insight to act on the feedback we received.”

In recent weeks fans have benefited from a new, permanent big screen at the DW Stadium – showing action replays – a new online ticketing site as well as a fan zone at Robin Park before matches.

Fans can also spread the cost of their season tickets by paying in 10, eight or six monthly installments.