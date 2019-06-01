Wigan Warriors' Dan Sarginson exploring his future options

Dan Sarginson admits his future may lie away from Wigan.

He is out of contract at the end of this season - and the Warriors are thought to be closing in on Salford centre Jake Bibby for 2020.

Sarginson, who returned to Wigan last year after one season in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, has not ruled out staying at the club.

But he admits he may look to move closer to his southern-based family as they come to terms with the death of his younger brother Adam last year.

“I’m not sure yet. I’m speaking to Wigan and looking at some options,” he said, when asked about his future.

“I need to sum a few things up personally, I still grieve quite a bit for my brother, and it’s tough being away from my family, so I don’t know what direction I’ll be going in.

“At the moment my focus is playing well and getting some clubs interested.”

Bibby, 22, and his Salford team-mate Jackson Hastings are both wanted for next season, while Cas prop Mitch Clark is thought to have signed a deal.

Sarginson, meanwhile, was less upbeat than many of his team-mates after their 26-14 defeat to Warrington at the Magic Weekend.

“There were things we can take, but we don’t want to be the team that competes, we want to be winning,” he said.

“Our standards are high, we’re used to winning these games or at least losing by two points.

“I think you make your own luck in this game and there were areas we let ourselves down.

“When we were winning competitions, we’d be on top for 80 minutes and we wouldn’t give sides a sniff. Now, we’re dropping off and momentum goes.”