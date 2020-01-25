Wigan Warriors' Dom Manfredi happy to play the waiting game

Dom Manfredi is content to wait before launching his return on the Super League stage, writes Phil Wilkinson.

The winger played more than 30 minutes of Thursday night’s friendly – his first match since suffering an ACL injury last April.

He came through the 12-6 defeat unscathed, other than a finger injury he is unconcerned about, but does not expect to be back in the Wigan side for Thursday’s Super League opener against Warrington.

Manfredi, the 2018 Grand Final hero, said: “I’m being realistic, I’ve been out for a long time. Budgie (Joe Burgess) and Liam Marshall are flying so I’m more than willing to bide my time and get back up to speed, and then get put in when I get my chance.”

Manfredi’s ACL injury was his third successive knee injury in quick succession and he admits he had some jitters before Thursday’s match at the Sports Village.

“I got what I wanted out of it,” he said. “The plan was to play 30 minutes, make a couple of decisions in defence, make a couple of carries... I did all that.

“It was a proper game against a strong Leigh team, there was a fair bit of intensity and some of the young lads really stepped up.

“I was a bit nervous but the knee felt fine. I’ve done this before so I know I’ll feel better and better each game I play.”

Manfredi will have the benefit of building up his match-fitness in the revived reserves league until he is ready to return to Adrian Lam’s side.

“It’s obviously great for the young lads that they’ve brought it back,” he said. “But it’s also great for players coming back from long-term injuries, not just for yourself physically but in terms of settling back into the team.”