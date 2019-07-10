Wigan Warriors 'down to last 200 tickets for St Helens derby'

Wigan have sold out of seating tickets for the St Helens derby tomorrow.



With one day to go, they have nearly sold out of their allocation of 2,600.

The club said this lunchtime (Thursday) only 200 standing tickets are still on sale.

This will be the first time in 24 years a derby between the two rivals has not been televised and Saints are predicted an 18,000 sell-out.

Fans are advised to buy from the DW Stadium ticket office as quickly as possible. Collection will be from the DW Stadium ticket office and not St Helens.