Wigan Warriors duo's loan move to Leigh Centurions now confirmed

Wigan have confirmed duo Josh Woods and Craig Mullen will spend next season on loan with Leigh.



Wigantoday reported more than a week ago they would be spending 2020 at the Championship outfit.

Halfback Woods was at the Centurions in 2019. He came through the junior set-up at Leigh East before moving to Wigan where he made his first team debut in 2017.

In the two seasons prior to joining Leigh, Woods made 13 appearances for the Warriors, and he is still under contract for 2021.

Utility-back Mullen played two games for Wigan in 2018 but didn't figure for Adrian Lam's side last season.

Warriors coach Adrian Lam said: “On Josh and Craig, we’re keen to keep an eye on how they continue their development in the Championship and we believe that in Leigh they have a great place to hone their talents and develop under the watchful eye of John Duffy.

"At 21-years old both players need regular rugby to kick-on and we’ll be monitoring their progress closely.”

Australian halfback Jarrod Sammut is also expected to join Leigh.

He announced on social media he has left Wigan, with a year to run on his contract, though there has been no official confirmation from the club.