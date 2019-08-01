Wigan Warriors' eight-point try was correct decision, says Hull FC boss Lee Radford

Lee Radford said he had "no issues" with the decision to award Wigan an eight-point try in their 15-14 win against his Hull FC side.

Liam Marshall's first of two tries swung the game from 4-0 down to 8-4 in the Warriors' favour, after the video referee ruled his marker had tackled him in the air.

"I think it was. It was," said Radford. "I've no issues with that."

Hull, playing just five days after a bruising Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Warrington, battled back from 14-6 down to lock the scores - only to be edged out by Zak Hardaker's drop-goal with four minutes to go.

"It's a tough one to take, a second game in five days to be pipped at the final hurdle. But we need to box cleverer over the 80 minutes," said Radford.

"The effort, I can't knock. But we need to play smarter."