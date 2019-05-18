Wigan Warriors fans flock to Nou Camp

Thousands of Wigan fans are getting the party started early at the Nou Camp.



There is a carnival atmosphere outside the iconic Barcelona venue, stage of today's historic Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Adrian Lam's Warriors.

Around 4,000 Wigan fans mixed with supporters from Catalans and scores of 'neutrals'.

Kick-off is 4.30pm locally, 3.30pm in the UK, and a gate of around 30,000 is expected - which would smash the Super League record of 25,004, set by Wigan nearly 15 years ago.

Warriors fans at the Nou Camp

Warriors fans at the Nou Camp