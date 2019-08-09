Wigan Warriors fans get first glimpse of "electrifying" Bevan French

Bevan French made his first appearance in a Wigan shirt as they swept past Hull KR by 36-18.

The utility-back, who arrived from Parramatta last week, came off the bench for the final quarter.

He replaced Joe Burgess on the left wing and had an early attacking chance, which fizzled out.

But Adrian Lam saw enough to be satisfied with his first game for the club.

"I'd have liked him to have more time but it didn't work out that way," said Lam. "I do know he looks electrifying when he has the ball."

French can play across the backline spots and Lam says he will be happy to play a bit-part role during their home-straight.

"It's hard to get him a start right now because everyone is playing really well, and we've communicated that with Bevan and he's happy with that," said Lam.