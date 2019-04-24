Wigan Warriors fans have only seen a glimpse of what we're capable of, says Liam Marshall

Liam Marshall helped Wigan snap their losing run and then insisted: “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”



The winger helped the Warriors to a thrilling 30-26 victory at Salford on Easter Monday.

And Marshall is excited about what they can achieve over the next few weeks, insisting fans have only seen glimpses of their capabilities in their opening 12 rounds.

The 22-year-old said: “As soon as we string some 80-minute performances together you’ll see us challenging.

“The only time we’ve looked like the team we know we can be was the Catalans game (which Wigan won 42-0) and the first-half of Cas’ away (when Wigan led 24-8).

“That’s what has been so frustrating. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”

With two home games in the next eight days, against Castleford (Saturday) and London (next Thursday), the ninth-placed Warriors know maximum points would nudge them closer to a top-five spot.

“We’re in a position we’re not used to, but everyone is beating everyone else this season and the difference between where we are and the top five is four or six points,” said Marshall. “We know we’ve got it in us to start climbing the table.”

He was back in the side as replacement for Tom Davies after he was ruled out of the season with a broken leg suffered in the Good Friday derby loss.

Dom Manfredi is also out for the season.

With Joe Burgess in scorching form on the left wing, Marshall, Craig Mullen and Morgan Escare are Lam’s options for the spot on the right.