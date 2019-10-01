Wigan Warriors forward Farrell wants ‘another crack’ at St Helens

Liam Farrell is determined to get back to Old Trafford – to have “another crack” at St Helens.

Wigan have lost all four derbies this season, including Friday’s 40-10 humbling at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

That result secured the league-toppers a place in the Grand Final, where they will face the winners of Friday’s semi-final between Wigan and Salford.

While Farrell is not looking beyond this week’s do-or-die encounter, he admits the nature of their loss has only provided more motivation to get to the showcase title decider.

“We definitely want another crack at them,” said Farrell.

“Saints have been unbelievable this year and unlucky for us, that was their best performance of the year on Friday.

“Everyone was disappointed, we were embarrassed, Saints steamrolled us and we couldn’t cope it. But it’s a pretty simple fix for us, we know what we need to do better.”

Meanwhile, Farrell has started making plans for a testimonial season next year to celebrate more than a decade with his hometown club.

“I still feel lucky to play one game, never mind 10 years and to get a testimonial is really pleasing,” said the back-rower, who debuted on Michael Maguire’s watch in the Grand Final-winning 2010.

“Hopefully we can get a game on at the start of the year and there’ll be a few other events like a dinner, a golf day and hopefully a fan day.”