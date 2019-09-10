Wigan Warriors forward Liam Farrell is banned

Liam Farrell has been hit with a ban after being cited by the RFL's disciplinary.

Farrell, who was sinbinned for the tip-tackle challenge on Greg Bird in the 46-12 win against Catalans, has been given a one match suspension for a Grade B dangerous throw.

Dragons' Mickael Simon was issued a caution for 'use of knees' for sliding in on try-scorer Bevan French.

Meanwhile, his ex-Warriors team-mate Joel Tomkins' will miss Hull KR's final game of the regular season - as they hope to stave off the threat of relegation - after being banned for punching.