Wigan Warriors' friendly reduced to 10-a-side because of weather

Wigan's pre-season friendly with London Skolars today will go ahead in a 10s format on a reduced pitch because of bad weather overnight.

The game will still kick-off ‪at 2:15pm‬ as originally scheduled.

With health and safety concerns raised by match officials and the HAC management, the decision was made to stage a 10s game on an unaffected smaller pitch that falls into RFL regulation size for a reduced numbers game.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski: “We appreciate the efforts from the HAC and London Skolars to get this game on despite the weather issues. A 10s game on a reduced pitch still gives our players the opportunity to get some valued game time under their belt and both clubs will make the best of the situation.”