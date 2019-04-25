Wigan Warriors gallery: Players whose dads, (or grandads!) have played for the club
Oliver Gildart is set to make his 100th Warriors appearance.
Here, Phil Wilkinson looks at players whose dads (and/or grandads!) have also pulled on a Wigan shirt
1. Wes Davies and Billy Boston
The winger, who spent four seasons with Wigan from 1998, is the grandson of one of the all-time greats - Billy Boston, who has a stand named after him.
2. Sean and Keiron OLoughlin
A lot is made of the fact his brother-in-law is Andy Farrell, but his dad Keiron was a Wigan player of some note during a decade-long stint from 1970.
3. Oliver and Ian Gildart
The current Warriors and England centres dad Ian played for his hometown club from 1986-94, and was in the side which won the 91 World Club Challenge.
4. Keith Holden Snr and Jnr
A fringe halfback for four years from 1983, his dad - and namesake - had two spells with Wigan from 1958-60 and 65-67.
