Oliver Gildart. SWPix

Wigan Warriors gallery: Players whose dads, (or grandads!) have played for the club

Oliver Gildart is set to make his 100th Warriors appearance.

Here, Phil Wilkinson looks at players whose dads (and/or grandads!) have also pulled on a Wigan shirt

1. Wes Davies and Billy Boston

The winger, who spent four seasons with Wigan from 1998, is the grandson of one of the all-time greats - Billy Boston, who has a stand named after him.

1. Wes Davies and Billy Boston

The winger, who spent four seasons with Wigan from 1998, is the grandson of one of the all-time greats - Billy Boston, who has a stand named after him.
2. Sean and Keiron OLoughlin

A lot is made of the fact his brother-in-law is Andy Farrell, but his dad Keiron was a Wigan player of some note during a decade-long stint from 1970.

2. Sean and Keiron OLoughlin

A lot is made of the fact his brother-in-law is Andy Farrell, but his dad Keiron was a Wigan player of some note during a decade-long stint from 1970.
3. Oliver and Ian Gildart

The current Warriors and England centres dad Ian played for his hometown club from 1986-94, and was in the side which won the 91 World Club Challenge.

3. Oliver and Ian Gildart

The current Warriors and England centres dad Ian played for his hometown club from 1986-94, and was in the side which won the 91 World Club Challenge.
4. Keith Holden Snr and Jnr

A fringe halfback for four years from 1983, his dad - and namesake - had two spells with Wigan from 1958-60 and 65-67.

4. Keith Holden Snr and Jnr

A fringe halfback for four years from 1983, his dad - and namesake - had two spells with Wigan from 1958-60 and 65-67.
