Wigan Warriors' George Williams can do "great things" in the NRL

George Williams has been tipped to do "great things" in the NRL, by a player well-positioned to comment.

The Wigan stand-off will leave Super League to link-up with Ryan Sutton and John Bateman at Canberra in 2020 on a three-year deal.

And Souths prop Tom Burgess told Fox Sport that Williams, 24, can have the same impact in Australia as Warrington-bound Gareth Widdop.

The former Melbourne and St George Illawarra ace was named Dally M stand-off of the year just two seasons ago.

"He's in the same boat as Gareth Widdop. He could do what Gaz has done. He can really go on and do some great things," said Burgess, whose twin brother George is moving to Wigan.

"He's got a great running game, George. He can do some freaky things with the ball.

"I'm really excited to see what he can do out here."

Souths play Canberra tomorrow (10.50am) for a place in the NRL Grand Final.