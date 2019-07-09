Wigan Warriors' George Williams will improve in the NRL, says Ryan Sutton

Ryan Sutton believes George Williams' move to the NRL will take his game to new heights.



Test coach Wayne Bennett recently commented how the more intense competition Down Under has brought the best out of Sutton.

And the prop, who has played alongside Williams since they were children, believes the England halfback will also thrive in Australia,

“I think he’ll bring a different style of play," Sutton told NRL.com.

"Ge’s an off-the-cuff style of player and he brings a lot to every team he’s been with.

“I can see him getting better and better and it’ll improve him even more when he gets here.

“I’ve known him a long time and I’ve been texting him on and off the last few months but he’s just a great bloke and he’ll be a great player to have here."

Williams’ will be the fifth English player at the Raiders’, joining Josh Hodgson, Elliot Whitehead and former Warriors team-mates John Bateman and Sutton.