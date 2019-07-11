Wigan Warriors have fewest number of overseas players in Super League

Wigan only have two players on the overseas players - the fewest in Super League, the RFL has revealed.

The game's governing body has released an overseas quota list for all 37 league clubs and reveals which clubs have vacant spots ahead of the signing deadline on Friday, August 9.

The RFL also shows which players are Not Federation Trained.

Super League clubs are allowed five overseas players.

But to prevent them using passport loopholes to load their squads with more players from Down Under, they can not have more than seven players who are not home grown. The 'Federation Trained' rule runs alongside the overseas quota.

So, for example, Wigan's suspended Aussie prop Gabe Hamlin has a UK passport and so doesn't count on the overseas quota - but is listed as a Not Federation Trained player.

Players who are nationals of Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and PNG don't count on the overseas quota, either, as those countries have an 'Association Agreement with the EU (better-known as Kolpak players)' - but they are governed by rules on 'Federation Trained' players.

Wigan have two overseas players - Thomas Leuluai and Jarrod Sammut. And they have only two NFT players - Hamlin and Isa.

Sammut doesn't count as an NFT due to an historic exemption when his former club Crusaders hit financial trouble (by the same token, players who left Widnes this year are exempt).

Leuleui also doesn't count because he moved to these shores so young.

As an aside, Hamlin's presence on the list - which doesn't include recently-departed Taulima Tautai - shows he is still attached to the club as he awaits for the conclusion of his UK Anti-Doping case.

Castleford, Leeds, Warrington and Catalans have the most overseas players, with all up to the limit of five overseas players and seven NFT players.

Hull KR and Wakefield both have seven NFT players yet have one spot available on the overseas quota.

Huddersfield (four overseas, five NFT), Hull FC (five, six), Salford (four, six) , London (four, four) and St Helens (three, six) complete the list.

