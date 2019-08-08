Wigan Warriors have 'two or three levels' to go, insists Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has issued a chilling warning to their Super League rivals by insisting: We’re not the finished article yet.

The Warriors have roared up the table with seven wins from their last eight matches.

Lam, though, is adamant they have yet to fulfill their potential.

And he said: “We feel there are two or three levels left in us.

“There are only five games to go until the play-offs but we still feel that we’re a seven out of 10. And hopefully we can get to nine or 10 out of 10 before we go into the semis.

“The last three months have been pretty good and we feel there’s a lot of improvement in us.

“But I hope clubs are seeing Wigan build some confidence and are looking at us now and know we’re going to be hard team to beat.”

A victory over Hull KR tomorrow night would propel them to third – until Sunday at least – and they could even overhaul second-placed Warrington if their golden form continues in the home straight.

“Can you imagine that?” smiled Lam.

“It’s a possibility, and that sits really nicely with me because it’s unbelievable, really.

“But if we look glass half empty, if we slip up we could miss out on the five, so third is the goal at the moment and if we can get any higher, then great.”