Wigan Warriors have 'two or three spots' up for grabs

Adrian Lam will use tonight’s friendly at Leigh as a chance to nail-down his team for the Super League opener seven days later.

They complete their pre-season with a hit-out against a Centurions side which includes ex-Warriors Jarrod Sammut and Callum Field, and on-loan Josh Woods and Craig Mullen.

Lam has rested many of his frontline players but there are a handful of senior players in his ranks.

The presence of Joe Bullock, Mitch Clark and Joe Greenwood suggests they are battling for a bench spot against Warrington.

Interestingly, both Joe Burgess and fit-again Dom Manfredi are included, but Liam Marshall is rested.

“I’m a lot clearer who’s in the team and we’ve got one last chance against Leigh to cement that,” said Lam, who confirmed George Burgess should be fit for their opener.

“There are two or three positions up for grabs. I’ll finalise it after Leigh.”

The absence of French forward Romain Navarrete has raised question marks over his immediate future.

Wigan are well-stocked for front-rowers and may be open to letting him leave, even on loan.

Adult tickets are £20 and kick-off at the Sports Village is 7.30pm.

Wigan’s 23-man squad: James Barran, Amir Bourouh, Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Mitch Clark, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Ethan Havard, Ben Holcroft, Ben Kilner, Dom Manfredi, James McDonnell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Max Roberts, Aiden Roden, Harry Rushton, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Cian Tyrer, Jack Wells.