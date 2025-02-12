Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet dismisses questions on last year’s Grand Slam bringing pressure

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet dismissed questions of whether winning the Grand Slam last year puts added pressure on him to win trophies again.

Wigan won the four major trophies last year - comprising the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League - in the same season.

This was the first time such a feat had been achieved in the Super League summer era and the Warriors’ first clean sweep since 1994.

Just as they were two decades earlier, the Warriors were presented with the BBC Sports Team of the Year Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

Peet said: “It’s not really relevant. Respectfully, in these roles with every game, there are people paying to come and watch and it’s on TV.”

Wigan have sold more than 20,000 tickets for “The Greatest Opening Night” and “Battle for the Borough” against Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.

It is the opening fixture of the brand new 2025 Super League and the 8pm kick-off will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Action channel.

Peet added: “I don’t feel you can let what happens in the previous year affect what you’re doing on a daily basis. We move forward.

“We look forward. We learn the lessons of the previous season and continue to work.”

Wigan have been denied the chance to defend their World Club Challenge title because opponents Penrith Panthers have declined to participate, citing player welfare concerns.

The Warriors beat Penrith 16-12 in the competition last year.