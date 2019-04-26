Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell aims to put frustrating times behind him

Sam Powell is ready to put a "frustrating" time behind him and help Wigan's quest for much-needed Betfred Super League points against Castleford on Saturday.

Hooker Powell missed four matches because of an ankle injury, but then picked up a two-match ban after returning to action.

Wigan have won just four of their 12 league games this season and are six points behind a Castleford side that beat them 38-28 only three weeks ago.

"It's been a very frustrating time for me," Powell told the Warriors' official website.

"It was tough to watch the lads play in back-to-back games and not being able to help them.

"We know Castleford's attack is very well-drilled. They have a clever coach in Daryl Powell, and his team are really good with the ball in the middle.

"Lammy (Wigan head coach Adrian Lam) has spoken to us about making sure our defence is bang on and rock-solid.

"It's something we pride ourselves on at Wigan, but we haven't started the season well because there's been too many soft tries given away in the middle."

London Broncos, without a win in their last five games, will move off the Super League basement if they avoid defeat against Salford on Saturday.

Should that scenario unfold, then eight-time Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos will replace them ahead of their Headingley appointment with Hull KR on Sunday.

Leaders St Helens, four points clear at the top, host Catalans Dragons on Sunday, aiming to make it 12 wins from 13 league starts this season.

"We were disappointed we didn't win over there (in France), but we didn't play poorly. It was just our kick defence that let us down," Saints head coach Justin Holbrook told the club's official website.

"There wasn't much in the game in tough conditions, but we would like to beat them this Sunday.

"They are definitely a top-five side and they just struggle with consistency, but they are coming off a few good wins and they are capable of playing well on their day, so it is up to us to play better on Sunday."

Elsewhere on Sunday, second-placed Warrington entertain Huddersfield and Wakefield Trinity, four points behind the Wolves in third, visit Hull FC.