Wigan Warriors hose down report Jackson Hastings may be considering U-turn

Wigan Warriors say they expect to welcome Jackson Hastings to the club later this month after a report today suggested he may back out of a move.

The Sun reported the Great Britain international is having second thoughts about the switch.

The newspaper claims the scrum-half - currently at home in his native Australia - may decide he does not want to move.

But the club issued a statement to say: "Wigan Warriors are looking forward to welcoming Jackson Hastings to pre-season training later this month (December).

"As one of Wigan’s international contingent, he is currently on an extended break following the Great Britain Rugby League Lions tour and the Club are looking forward to welcoming him to Wigan ahead of the 2020 Betfred Super League season."

Hastings was named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner last season as he guided Salford's incredible Grand Final charge.

He signed a two-year deal with Wigan on a marquee contract, meaning only £150,000 of his lucrative contract counts on the cap. He has a release clause allowing him to leave for an NRL club at the end of his first year if he informs the club before a specified, but unrevealed, date.

There were rumours last October he was considering a U-turn on his Warriors move, which he swiftly hosed down.