Wigan Warriors' Joe Bullock unlikely to play again this season

Adrian Lam has heaped praise on Joe Bullock as he resigns himself to being without the prop for the rest of the year.

Bullock has undergone surgery on a knee ligament injury suffered in the loss at St Helens earlier this month.

While it is not a serious injury, he may be beaten by the clock as Wigan close in on their last six matches before the play-offs.

And Lam says the 26-year-old should be proud of his contribution during his first season in Super League, following his winter switch from Barrow.

“He’s been a massive highlight for this club without a doubt,” said Lam.

“To come from the Championship and play like he has, bang for buck, the value he has brought when we’ve had so many middles out – he’s been outstanding.

"Of course there are areas of his game he’s worked hard to improve and where he needs to keep improving, but for his first year in Super League he has done very well.”

Bullock had initially been ruled out for around five weeks but is expected to be out longer following surgery.

“He’s had an operation to pin the ligament down, it’s week to week but we’ve not long left of the season and I imagine it’d be hard to come back in that period,” added Lam.

“He’ll be good for the start of pre-season.”