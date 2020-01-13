Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood hopes for better luck with injuries this year

Joe Greenwood is hoping Lady Luck cuts him a break in 2020.

The towering back-rower finished 2018 in the England side and was hoping to use that as a launchpad for bigger and better this last season.

But his campaign was frequently interrupted by spells out of the side due to injury – many because of protocols surrounding returning to action after a concussion.

In total, Greenwood – signed from Gold Coast Titans – had five spells out of the side during the season, while he wasn’t included in the final two matches of the season.

And the 26-year-old admits the stop-start nature of last year impacted on his form.

“I was just unlucky last year and hopefully I can stay away and have a good season,” he said.

“I had a few knocks last year and every time.

“The new protocol is a big thing – and rightly so – but it knocks your confidence as a player. It stops you getting into your rhythm when your in and out the side.

“So it’d be nice to stay away from injury.”

A year ago, Greenwood had only recently returned to training because of his involvement with the England side. This time around he has several weeks of intense pre-season under his belt, and he’s feeling the benefits.

“It has felt like a long pre-season,” he said.

“It’s always nice to play for your country but it’s also been good to get a full pre-season in, which I didn’t have last time. “We’re gelling on the pitch, there’s a good vibe around the place.

“Now I’m just looking forward to the season and ready to take my chance when I get it.”

The countdown to the new campaign steps up this week.

Wigan will hold a media function at Robin Park ahead of two matches, with a young side set to take on London Skolars in the capital on Friday while a senior side hosts Leeds two days later.

The match at the DW Stadium will serve as Liam Farrell’s testimonial and Greenwood is full of admiration for his fellow back-rower.

“Faz is at the top, to be at a big club for 10 years is a credit to him, and it’s great to work with him,” said Greenwood.

“I played against him when I was at Saints, and you always knew what you’d get from him, and that’s the best.”

A Wigan side will also travel to Leigh a week on Thursday (January 23) before they open their Super League campaign against Warrington seven days later.