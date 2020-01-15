Wigan Warriors launch special YELLOW shirt

Wigan Warriors have launched a third kit for this season.

And they are going yellow to show their support for the North West Air Ambulance and raise awareness of the charitable organisation's work.

The shirt incorporates a helicopter blade design as well as the logo of the charity.

Wigan will wear the alternative design at the Magic Weekend in May and other selected away games.

The club will be donating £5 from the sale of every shirt to the North West Air Ambulance. They go on sale from February 5.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We’re delighted to team-up with the NWAA to produce this limited edition shirt.

"When we spoke to them during this process we were shocked to hear that they (NWAA) need raise over £9 million a year to keep this vital service in action, so hopefully this shirt will not only bring is some welcome money to the organisation but also raise awareness that NWAA is indeed a charity that depends on the generosity of others.

"We’d also like to thank the team at hummel and Prestone for their input into the design process, as we feel that this shirt will go down positively, much like the release of our home and away kits already have in 2020.”