Wigan Warriors leading the race for Salford star Jackson Hastings

Wigan thought to be front-runners to sign Jackson Hastings for 2020, amid interest from other clubs including Leeds.

It is thought he would replace marquee player George Williams, whose move to Canberra has yet to be confirmed.

Coach Adrian Lam has worked with Hastings in the Sydney Roosters junior ranks and wanted him on board this season, only for the ex-Manly halfback to stay with Salford.

“Jackson has always been in our interest, from last year to this year through to next year,” said Lam.

But Hastings will line-up against Wigan tonight and Lam has warned the threat he will pose.

“He’s up the top of the Man of Steel awards and we need to do a job on him,” he said.

“If we do that, we can control Salford.

“Salford they’re having a dig and they’ve had some big wins away from home.

“They’ve beaten Warrington away, Catalans away, went to the last minute with St Helens, so they’ve done some scalping and they’ll feel this is one they can win.”

Warriors return to the DW Stadium tonight after almost two months on the road, and will be aiming to keep-up their recent upsurge in form which has seen them climb the table.

And Lam hopes his players can combine home advantage with further improvement as they make a play-offs bid.

“There’s room to improve there but I guess the important thing is we have 10 games, we’ve come through a six-game period of away games and hung in there, and had we not we’d be in the relegation zone,” he said.

“There are exciting times ahead with seven games of 10 at home – and it’s a third of the season, there’s still a long way to go.

“A few home games and it’s an advantage – but only if we play well. The idea was to make the DW a fortress for us and we haven’t done that – so we’re in a good position now and if we can perform well we can take control of our destiny.”

Wigan have won their last three games, and although not at their best yet, are showing good signs.

“There’s a lot of energy in the way we defend and our attack has been times-three on where it was,” said Lam.

“The boys are in a good head space, mentally it’s a different place and we’ve a lot of players back from injury.”