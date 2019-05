Five Wigan players featured on loan or dual-registration in the Championship at the weekend.



Jack Wells started at loose-forward and Liam Paisley played centre for Swinton in their 32-10 loss to Widnes.

Scrum-half Harry Smith, on loan at the Lions, kicked one goal.

Josh Woods started at half-back in Leigh's 42-38 win against Sheffield.

And Callum Field was at prop for Dewsbury in a 38-0 home defeat by Toulouse.