Wigan Warriors look to history for inspiration for new kit

Wigan have hinted their new kit will be inspired by the iconic design of 25 years ago.

A promotional video on social media shows a glimpse of the new design.

Like the kit worn a quarter of a century ago, it has narrow hoops at the lower half of the shirt, while the top section is predominantly white - with a block of stripes on the right.

The 25-second video also features two video clips from 1994 - Martin Offiah's long-range Wembley try and the victory against Brisbane in the World Club Challenge.

In the last few years, Wigan have had a cycle of breaking from the traditional cherry and white hoops every three years ago.

Images of the new home kit - sponsored by Prestone - will be released at 10am tomorrow (Friday).

A still from Wigan's promotional video

Hummel has replaced Errea as the kit supplier and replicas will go on sale this Friday from Warriors World at 10am and via the club's website.

New recruits George Burgess and Mitch Clark will meet fans at Warriors World, inside the Grand Arcade, from 6pm to 8pm.

The away kit will be launched online and in-store from 9am on Thursday, November 21.