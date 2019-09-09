Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies shortlisted for top award

Young-gun Morgan Smithies has been shortlisted for Super League Young Player of the Year.

The England academy international has made 20 appearances since making his debut earlier this season.

The teenage forward is among five players in the running for the award, along with Matty Lees (St Helens), last year's winner Jake Trueman (Castleford) and Leeds duo Jack Walker and Harry Newman.

The winner, who will be revealed at the Super League Awards evening on October 6, will be chosen by the rugby league media.

Players have to be under 21 at the start of the season to qualify for the award. The shortlist was drawn up by the England Performance Unit.

George Williams and Oliver Gildart are recent winners of the Super League Young Player of the Year.