Wigan Warriors need to handle pressure better, says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has posed the crucial question and is waiting to see how his players respond when they face Wakefield tomorrow night.

The Warriors boss was disappointed with the way his side melted once Saints put on the blowtorch in stages of last Friday’s 32-10 defeat – a loss which snapped a five-game winning run.

While cutting his forwards a little slack because of their inexperience, he says the side buckled under pressure.

And he has demanded a response in tomorrow’s televised home match against a Trinity side which has lost seven of their last eight games.

Lam said: “What disappointed me last week was how we handled the pressure.

“Once St Helens turned the screw, we were a different side to the one we’ve been.

“We had a lot of young players, we were without our Grand Final pack, which makes it difficult – but we’ve gone there with less-experienced teams and won before.

“So we had an honest examination of ourselves after the St Helens match and looked at where we were caught lagging – and the question is out there to them, ‘How do we respond?’

“We want to show plenty of energy and get back to how we were two weeks ago.

“We need to go into this with a great attitude and play for each other – and if we’re under the cosh, stick to what we’ve being doing, and not go away from that.”

Thomas Leuluai (back) and prop Joe Bullock (knee) are missing from the 19-man squad but Tony Clubb has returned from a lay-off with a calf problem.

Joe Burgess (shoulder) has retained his place but Lam says he will wait until after captain’s run today before a decision is made.

Forward Jack Wells and prop Ethan Havard are on stand-by to come into the frame. Sean O’Loughlin (Achilles), Ben Flower (back) and Joe Greenwood (head injury) remain on the comeback trail. David Fifita is missing for Wakefield.

Wigan’s 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard, Willie Isa, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Jack Wells, George Williams.

Wakefield’s 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordy Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.