Wigan Warriors 'needed an arm-wrestle', says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam says Wigan will take a lot from winning an "arm-wrestle" after seeing his side claim a 24-16 victory at Wakefield which sent them second in the Super League table.

The score was locked 12-12 at half-time and they only led 18-16 heading into the final minute, when Sam Powell darted over to secure the win.

Zak Hardaker struck his fourth goal while Liam Marshall finished with a hat-trick as Wigan snapped a three-game losing run at Belle Vue.

And Lam says the style of the game was satisfying as they charge towards the play-offs.

"We prepared for it to go down to the wire and I wanted us to come through an arm-wrestle, we needed that," he said.

"It wasn't our best performance but I'm pleased we got the win.

"There was a massive huddle when Sam Powell went over at the end - you could see the relief and joy because this has not been a good hunting ground for us."

Wigan won just three of their first 11 matches but their current run of form contrasts sharply with that, having won 10 of their last 11 matches to climb to second in the table.

They are two points clear of three sides, with two games to go - at home to Catalans and Castleford on successive Fridays - before the play-offs.

Asked whether he was always confident Wigan could reach second-spot, Lam replied: "I'm not sure 'confident' is the word.

"I always thought we could make the five. I've learned a lot myself as a coach this year and we've still got a few out, which has brought the young ones through quicker than expected.

But I know what they're capable of offering and the ones we have are pretty special."

Lam reported no fresh injuries, saying hat-trick hero Marshall - who he described as "outstanding" - was taken off late as a precaution to protect a hamstring niggle.