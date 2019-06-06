Wigan Warriors new-boy Mitch Clark "one of most destructive forwards in Super League"

Mitch Clark has been hailed as one of "Super League's most destructive forwards" after Wigan confirmed his capture.

The Wigan Post revealed exactly a month ago that the Warriors wanted the Castleford prop on board for 2020.

He has signed a three-year deal and executive director Kris Radlinski believes he has the potency to become a real crowd-pleaser at the DW Stadium.

He said: “We are delighted to have signed Mitch for next season. I believe he is one of Super League’s most destructive forwards and in a very good Castleford side, he has built the reputation as one the league’s fiercest middles.

"What has impressed me in our conversations is how much he wants to play for Wigan Warriors, how he wants to conduct himself off the pitch, at training and how much he wants to play a prominent role for our club. We’re extremely excited to see him in the Cherry and White next season.”

Clark was born in the UK while his dad, Trevor, was playing at Bradford. He represented the Junior Kiwis in 2013 and moved to England before playing in the NRL, working his way up the ranks from Doncaster to Bradford and then Hull KR, before joining the Tigers on a two-year deal.

He said: “It’s a massive club with so much history which speaks for itself. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world - I’m majorly looking forward to joining.”

Wigan had hinted earlier this week of a major announcement today and more contract news may be revealed.

It could include the capture of Salford centre Jake Bibby for next season, while the Post has previously reported winger Joe Burgess, prop Tony Clubb and teenage forward Morgan Smithies are also thought to have extended their contracts.

Wigan are still hoping to sign Salford's Australian halfback Jackson Hastings for next season as a replacement for Canberra-bound George Williams.

Meanwhile, Kris Ratcliffe has taken over as head coach of Wigan's Women’s side after Amanda Wilkinson - who won the title in their inaugural year - steped down due to work commitments.