Wigan Warriors' Oli Partington suspended for play-offs encounter

Wigan's Oli Partington is set to be banned for Friday's opening play-offs game against Salford.

The prop has been cited by the match review panel and charged with striking with the arm in last Thursday's win against Castleford.

The offence is on the lower end of the spectrum - grade A - but carries a one match penalty, which would rule him out of Friday's match.

Wigan have until 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday) if they want to challenge the charge before the disciplinary panel.

Meanwhile, Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao faces a two match ban for the offence of Grade C Strikes with Knee, for the challenge on Partington which led to him being red-carded.