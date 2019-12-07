Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan would back Exiles return

Wigan's Thomas Leuluai played for the Exiles last time round
Ian Lenagan admits he would welcome the return of the Exiles in 2020.

Super League sparked rumours the concept – drawing a team from the competition’s best overseas stars – may be revived when it posted on Twitter: “England vs the Exiles, who makes your team and who wins?” England faced the Exiles between 2011 and ‘13 in mid-season matches before it was scrapped.

But with some quality overseas players in Super League next year – including Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds), James Maloney (Catalans), Sonny Bill Williams and Ricky Leutele (Toronto), who are all on marquee contracts – there have been calls for it to be revived.

And Lenagan believes the idea will be discussed by Super League powerbrokers at a meeting next week.

“It would be a good way to give competition to the England side,” he said. “The NRL is respecting Super League a lot more and you can see that by the influx of quality players.

“You could put together a great side to face England and that’s what we want in the build-up to the World Cup.”

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer told a media briefing last month there were no plans for the Exiles to return next year, when England have no scheduled mid-season Tests.

“Why on earth the RFL are saying it’s not a good idea is beyond my understanding,” added Lenagan. “I think now there’s a far better quality of players who would qualify for the Exiles than when we last saw it. It would be stupid not to use them.

"There’s a Super League meeting next week and I’m sure it will come up then. I’ve not had any conversations but instinctively I think it’ll be a great idea.”