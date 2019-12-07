Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan would back Exiles return

Ian Lenagan admits he would welcome the return of the Exiles in 2020.

Super League sparked rumours the concept – drawing a team from the competition’s best overseas stars – may be revived when it posted on Twitter: “England vs the Exiles, who makes your team and who wins?” England faced the Exiles between 2011 and ‘13 in mid-season matches before it was scrapped.

But with some quality overseas players in Super League next year – including Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds), James Maloney (Catalans), Sonny Bill Williams and Ricky Leutele (Toronto), who are all on marquee contracts – there have been calls for it to be revived.

And Lenagan believes the idea will be discussed by Super League powerbrokers at a meeting next week.

“It would be a good way to give competition to the England side,” he said. “The NRL is respecting Super League a lot more and you can see that by the influx of quality players.

“You could put together a great side to face England and that’s what we want in the build-up to the World Cup.”

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer told a media briefing last month there were no plans for the Exiles to return next year, when England have no scheduled mid-season Tests.

“Why on earth the RFL are saying it’s not a good idea is beyond my understanding,” added Lenagan. “I think now there’s a far better quality of players who would qualify for the Exiles than when we last saw it. It would be stupid not to use them.

"There’s a Super League meeting next week and I’m sure it will come up then. I’ve not had any conversations but instinctively I think it’ll be a great idea.”