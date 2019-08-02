Wigan Warriors' plans for Orrell Edge Hall Road site after move to Robin Park

Ian Lenagan says there are multiple benefits to their Robin Park move.

Wigan are permanent tenants at the site which they have redeveloped, having left their offices on Montrose Avenue and their training base at Orrell’s Edge Hall Road.

They manage the facilities - including football pitches and the running track - as well as train in a new purpose-built gym. The finishing touches are currently being applied.

“It’s great for the staff and it’s a fantastic facility for the players, but it’s also allowing us to engage with the wider community of Wigan,” said Lenagan, speaking from his office which overlooks the training pitch and has club memorabilia on the walls.

“In the last two weeks of the school term, we had 12 successive noisy days of a thousand kids here every day. The first day I was irritated and from the second day I was delighted, because they’re seeing ‘Wigan Warriors, Wigan Warriors’.

"We have 100 students in our education academy and it will continue to grow.”

As for the vacant site at Edge Hall Road, he said: “At this moment we’ll look to sell it, we might as well. We don’t need it now, but it’s a nice asset to have.”

No planning applications for the site, formerly home of Orrell RU, have been submitted to Wigan Council.