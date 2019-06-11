Wigan Warriors' prop Ben Flower injury update

Ben Flower has had scans on a back injury - and been cleared of any major problems.

The Welsh prop, substituted early into Sunday's 19-18 win at Hull KR, won't be fit in time to face Leeds on Friday.

But the news will be welcomed after coach Adrian Lam revealed he needed to go to hospital amid fears there was damage to a vertebrae.

A Warriors spokesman confirmed he has been cleared of major injury but would not be available for selection this week.

Joe Greenwood (ribs) is expected to return, which could move Willie Isa into a role in the middle, while props Ollie Partington or Romain Navarrete could be options.

Staff were monitoring Zak Hardaker's hamstring strain.

Lam will name his 19-man squad at 12pm tomorrow and may provide more details of Flower's injury - and likely recovery time-frame - at his weekly press conference tomorrow afternoon.