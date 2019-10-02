Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne in Ireland squad

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne could be playing for Ireland this month.

He has been named in the Ireland squad for their upcoming 2021 World Cup European qualifiers.

Byrne, 20, has figured for Wigan Warriors on 13 occasions since making his debut against Hull FC in February and is set to be in Adrian Lam's team to face Salford on Friday.

He has been included in Stuart Littler's youthful 37-strong train-on squad - and will link-up with the national squad in the coming weeks.

The Wolfhounds are in Pool A alongside Italy and Spain, with the top two nations going through to the November 27 tournament draw.

Ireland open their campaign against Spain in Valencia on October 26 and meet Italy in Santry, Dublin, on November 9.

Toronto Wolfpack hooker Bob Beswick has been appointed as the captain of Ireland.

The former Wigan and Leigh forward takes over from the long-serving Liam Finn, who retired from the international game at the end of the 2018 season.

Beswick said: "I'm really looking forward to playing for Ireland again with the goal of World Cup qualification our focus.

"To be selected as captain is a surprise but I'll do my best to carry on in the same direction that Liam Finn has pushed us over the last decade.

"Hopefully we can continue to develop the grassroots game. I look forward to working with everyone when we get over and getting down to work."

Beswick is joined in the squad by his Toronto team-mates Anthony Mullally and Liam Kay and there is a recall for former London Broncos stand-off Api Pewhairangi alongside 11 players from the Irish domestic league.

Littler said: "Our squad has a youthful look to it with some added quality.

"We are excited as to what the future holds for Rugby League Ireland. The work done domestically this year has been exceptional and a real step forward.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and this tournament will assist with the future development and exposure of our players to the international environment."

Squad: L Walsh (Athboy), F Millward, S Cullen, S Kelly (Barrow Cudas, Carlow), M Ward (Batley), J Keyes (Bradford), E Tierein (Coventry), M Reilly (Dewsbury), M Towey (Galway Tribesmen), O Roberts, R Michael (Huddersfield), E Ryan (Hull KR), G McNally (Leigh), B McKiernan, G OKeefe, J Mulvaney, K Varga, M Connolly, M Coade (Longhorns), R Podesta (Manly), D Bridge (Oldham), A Pewhairangi (NZ Warriors), T McCarthy (Salford), J Bentley (St Helens), F Halton (Swinton), A Mullally, B Beswick (capt), L Kay (Toronto), J Mackin (Tweed Head Seagulls), J O'Sullivan (University of Gloucestershire), G King (Wakefield), K Brand, P Moran, R Dean (Warrington), C O'Neill, (Widnes), L Byrne (Wigan), D ODonnell (Workington)