Wigan Warriors prop Ollie Partington 'rips in' to earn respect

Ollie Partington celebrates his try with fellow young gun Morgan Smithies
Ollie Partington celebrates his try with fellow young gun Morgan Smithies

Ollie Partington has vowed to earn respect the hard way as he muscles into the Wigan first-team mix.

The prop has built on his five senior appearances last season and become a regular face in Adrian Lam's side.

He scored his second try of the season in Friday's 28-12 win against Salford.

With overseas forwards Gabe Hamlin and now Taulima Tautai departing during the campaign - without being replaced, so far - it has provided opportunities for young-guns Partington and Morgan Smithies to make a mark at this level.

Partington, 20, admits they are probably being targeted by established rivals, given their inexperience, but like Smithies he won't take a backward step.

The former Orrell St James junior said: "I'm getting through quite a bit of defence, and that's understandable because I'm still new to the side so some players will fancy themselves.

"I just try and rip in - the way I look at it, they have no respect for me so I've got to give it to them."

Such extra defensive work takes its toll on a player who prides himself on hard work, and he says Lam has helped.

"He's talked to me a lot about coaching myself through patches in games when I'm tired," he said. "It's something I needed to work on - so when you're fatigued, talk to yourself, get through it, and also keep your body language good because if someone in the opposition sees you're flagging they'll go at you."