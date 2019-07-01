Wigan Warriors prop Ollie Partington 'rips in' to earn respect

Ollie Partington has vowed to earn respect the hard way as he muscles into the Wigan first-team mix.

The prop has built on his five senior appearances last season and become a regular face in Adrian Lam's side.

He scored his second try of the season in Friday's 28-12 win against Salford.

With overseas forwards Gabe Hamlin and now Taulima Tautai departing during the campaign - without being replaced, so far - it has provided opportunities for young-guns Partington and Morgan Smithies to make a mark at this level.

Partington, 20, admits they are probably being targeted by established rivals, given their inexperience, but like Smithies he won't take a backward step.

The former Orrell St James junior said: "I'm getting through quite a bit of defence, and that's understandable because I'm still new to the side so some players will fancy themselves.

"I just try and rip in - the way I look at it, they have no respect for me so I've got to give it to them."

Such extra defensive work takes its toll on a player who prides himself on hard work, and he says Lam has helped.

"He's talked to me a lot about coaching myself through patches in games when I'm tired," he said. "It's something I needed to work on - so when you're fatigued, talk to yourself, get through it, and also keep your body language good because if someone in the opposition sees you're flagging they'll go at you."