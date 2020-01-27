Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete has joined Super League rival

Wigan prop Romain Navarrete's first game of 2020 will be for a Super League rival.



He has joined Wakefield on a season-long loan.

Coach Chris Chester has a clutch of forwards out injured and has confirmed he wants reinforcements on board before their opening game on Friday.

Navarrete finished last season out of the Warriors side and the recruitment of George Burgess and Mitch Clark - and the return to fitness of Joe Bullock - has pushed him down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has not played in any of Wigan's three friendlies.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “With so many quality middles fighting for a place in the squad every week, opportunities for Romain appear limited. The experience of 2019 has meant that younger players are now that year older and more physically developed and they will be pushing hard for spots in the squad each week based on merit, not on the default of injuries.

"After in depth consideration, the conclusion was that Romain will benefit playing for another club in 2020. We wish him well and will be keeping a close eye on his performances from afar.”

Navarrete's fellow Frenchman Morgan Escare finished last season on loan at Wakefield and did well for Chester's side before suffering a shoulder injury, which he is currently recovering from.

Navarrete joined Wigan ahead of the 2017 campaign but finished the end of the season back at former club Catalans on loan.

He returned the following year and did well enough to earn a new contract.