Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete set to join Super League rival

Wigan prop Romain Navarrete's first game of 2020 looks set to be for a Super League rival.

Wakefield want to take the French prop on board this week.

Coach Chris Chester has a clutch of forwards out injured and has confirmed he wants reinforcements on board before their opening game on Friday.

Navarrete finished last season out of the Warriors side and the recruitment of George Burgess and Mitch Clark - and the return to fitness of Joe Bullock - has pushed him down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has not played in any of Wigan's three friendlies, with Adrian Lam citing a hamstring strain for his absence from the match against London Skolars, having originally been included in the squad.

It is unclear if he is moving to Trinity permanently or on loan.

His fellow Frenchman Morgan Escare finished last season on loan at Wakefield and did well for Chester's side before suffering a shoulder injury, which he is currently recovering from.

Navarrete joined Wigan ahead of the 2017 campaign but finished the end of the season back at former club Catalans on loan.

He returned the following year and did well enough to earn a new contract.